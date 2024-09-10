Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Benchmark currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNCY. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Unicycive Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unicycive Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.34.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,462 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

