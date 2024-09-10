United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. 411,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,031. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter worth $79,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

