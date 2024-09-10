United Services Automobile Association Acquires Shares of 17,166 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 2,232.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,753,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $264,636,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $119,285,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $100,120,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

