United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,346,000 after purchasing an additional 396,903 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLB opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

