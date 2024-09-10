United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,669,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

