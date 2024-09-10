United Services Automobile Association Has $2.25 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 233.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. McBroom & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 132.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 1.3 %

Zoetis stock opened at $191.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.