United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $82.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

