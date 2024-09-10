United Services Automobile Association Sells 112 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FI opened at $172.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $175.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

