United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,170 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

