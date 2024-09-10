United Services Automobile Association Sells 526 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.18.

Eaton Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ETN opened at $289.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.03 and a 200 day moving average of $311.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

