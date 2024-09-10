United Services Automobile Association Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 22,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 919,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,869,000 after acquiring an additional 55,978 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.44.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.