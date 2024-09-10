United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.81. Approximately 2,303,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,251,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on X

United States Steel Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 339.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.