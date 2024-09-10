UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Trading Up 5.3%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57). 66,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 73,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).
UP Global Sourcing Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of £107.17 million, a PE ratio of 857.14 and a beta of 1.72.
UP Global Sourcing Company Profile
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.
