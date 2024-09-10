US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.70.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in US Foods by 30.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 17.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 953.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 88,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

