Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 80,905 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,905 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 3.0% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $45,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $203.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $187.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.