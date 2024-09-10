Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.