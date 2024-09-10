Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 7,746 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.6% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 14,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 93,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 584.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $273.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

