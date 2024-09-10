Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 192,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $365.49 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.