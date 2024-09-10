Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $509.23 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $417.65 and a one year high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $573.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.93.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

