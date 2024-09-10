Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLNE opened at $151.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $161.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.14.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.12%.

HLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

