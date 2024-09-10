Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 172.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $515.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $488.03 and a 200 day moving average of $449.48. The company has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $521.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.25.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

