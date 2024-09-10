VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI) Shares Up 0.5%

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 38 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 90.00% of VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

