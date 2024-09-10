Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 28,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

