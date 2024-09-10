Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lessened by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $120,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $361.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

