Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 338,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the previous session’s volume of 81,314 shares.The stock last traded at $243.99 and had previously closed at $243.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.43.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Industrials ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.