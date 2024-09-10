Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 12.2% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $22,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RF&L Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BIV opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $78.57.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

