Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 2.8% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Interstate Bank owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $41,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VMBS opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

