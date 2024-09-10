Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lowered by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.