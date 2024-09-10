Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Cut by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.92.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

