Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Headlands Technologies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 631.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.05. 192,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,276. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21. The company has a market cap of $405.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.