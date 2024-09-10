Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VTI stock opened at $269.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.65. The company has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.