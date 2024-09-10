Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,651,000 after purchasing an additional 578,086 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 456,308 shares in the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,408,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 174,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,211,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.