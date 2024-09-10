Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180,857 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,988,000 after purchasing an additional 106,243 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.82. The company has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

