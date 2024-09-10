Vantage Financial Partners LLC Buys 2,119 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $82.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

