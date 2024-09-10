Vantage Financial Partners LLC Buys 548 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 201,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DVYE opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $677.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $29.70.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

