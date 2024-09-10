Vantage Financial Partners LLC Buys 80 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SDY opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $140.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average is $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
