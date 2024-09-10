Vantage Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,686,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,928,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

