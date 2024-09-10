Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $21.74 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.6% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

