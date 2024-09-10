Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,525,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $402,000.

VMBS opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

