Vantage Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

