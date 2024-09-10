Vantage Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

