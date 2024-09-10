Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,672 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after buying an additional 7,116,171 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,573,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average of $92.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

