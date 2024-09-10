Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,843 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

