Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 7,812 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

