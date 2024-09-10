Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 7,812 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.23.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- Top Stress-Free Stock Picks to Secure Your Portfolio This Fall
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Amazon Stock is a Red Hot Bargain (For Now)
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- AI Disrupts SaaS: Salesforce, Workday Navigate Industry Shift
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.