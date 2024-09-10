VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 30,277 shares.The stock last traded at $26.42 and had previously closed at $29.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

VEON Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in VEON by 8.5% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in VEON by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

