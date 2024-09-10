Verasity One Day Volume Tops $4.16 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $25.32 million and $4.16 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000750 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

