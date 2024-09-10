VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in VeriSign by 117.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $181.45. 6,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,356. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $220.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.02.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

