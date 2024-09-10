Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,900,000 after buying an additional 12,220,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $851,989,000 after buying an additional 10,882,873 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $250,312,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $173,325,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

