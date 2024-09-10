Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,213.69 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $13,213.69 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,893.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.39 or 0.00573679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00107108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00298994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00032440 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00088366 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,232,272 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

