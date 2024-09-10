Victoria’s Secret & Co. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 11,144 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 159% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,299 call options.
Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,103 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at $11,919,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,218.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 571,295 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.3% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 511,573 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance
NYSE VSCO traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,518. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
